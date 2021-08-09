NOTINMYNAME rejects t right to appeal recently granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal to Dros rapist Nicolas Ninow

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the Deputy President of the Country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.



Today at 12:15 CRL Rights Commission facilitates mediation and conflict resolution among the affected communities after SA's Civil Unrest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter



Today at 12:23 Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi inspects affected businesses and engage with employers and employees post unrest in Gauteng. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter



Today at 12:37 The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education undertake oversight visits to Gauteng schools that were vandalised during last month’s public unrest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



Today at 18:15 ZOOM MTN interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group



Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective



Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....



Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

