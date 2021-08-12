State Security Agency failures

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:10
The government wants you to pay 12% of their earnings into state-managed fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:13
Prosus share swap with Naspers snagged the JSE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:14
Corruption Watch report reveals that most local government corruption occurs in municipal manager’s office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Curro Holdings revenue jumped by 12% to R1 784 billion due to strong learner growth despite Covid-19 disruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:48
Update on Burger King, Competition Commission and Grand parade investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Eppel - Director of SA Labour Research Institute
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank Playing too fast and loose with your PIN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO of VALR
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information' United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says it is no use incentivising people who don't unde... 18 August 2021 5:27 PM
Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses Productivity SA CEO Mothunye Mothiba says the first thing they do is assess the company's productivity and operation efficiency ch... 18 August 2021 5:12 PM
SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing CEO Daniel Ndima says the kits, which were co-developed by CapeBio and the CSIR, will help South Africa reduce its dependency on i... 18 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi... 17 August 2021 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 18 August 2021 11:16 AM
CPI comes in at 4.6% for July - Stats SA This is lower than the 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May. 18 August 2021 10:33 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea... 17 August 2021 1:26 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
State Security Agency failures

State Security Agency failures

12 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Mo Shaik 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

How to boost SA's vaccine roll out - Public health communications

18 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Timothy Omotoso rape trial: court to rule on dismissal application

18 August 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Devon Koen, Journalist with the Herald  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UJ and HSRC Survey shows that acceptance of vaccines is increasing but challenges remain

18 August 2021 4:57 PM

Guest:   Prof. Carin Runciman, Director, Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Productivity SA currently sponsoring the Small Business

18 August 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Mr. Mothunye Mothiba 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid Vaccines Produced in Africa Are Being Exported to Europe

18 August 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Fatima Hassan | Founder at Health Justice Initiative (HJI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE remains closed after record day

18 August 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Chantal Marx, Head of insights and analytics at fnb wealth and investment 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Public Enterprise portfolio committee

18 August 2021 3:35 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CapeBio given the go ahead to manufacture PCR kits for Covid-19 tests

18 August 2021 3:29 PM

Guest: Daniel Ndima, CEO of CapeBio 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Speaker of Parliament to be elected tomorrow

18 August 2021 3:21 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Analysis] Job Mokgoro removed as North West premier, ANC’s Bushy Maape takes over

17 August 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Kagiso Pooe | Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How to boost SA's vaccine rollout: 'Provide credible, science-based information'

Local

Productivity SA on a mission to help distressed small businesses

Local

SAHPRA gives CapeBio green light to produce PCR kits for Covid-19 testing

Local

EWN Highlights

‘A fearless and dedicated man’: Dan Montsitsi laid to rest

18 August 2021 5:42 PM

DPE: New operating model for cash-strapped Denel agreed to

18 August 2021 5:11 PM

Death toll in EC bus crash rises to 31 after toddler (1) succumbs to injuries

18 August 2021 4:55 PM

