The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Massmart confirms sale of non-core businesses to Shoprite Checkers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:13
How did a warehouse storing toxic and flammable chemicals quietly move in next door to a school without anyone knowing?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : The Gourmet Greek
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iakovos Dimitriades - Family member and business partner at The Gourmet Greek
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
A month since the looting of Diepkloof Square- How is the rebuilding going?

A month since the looting of Diepkloof Square- How is the rebuilding going?

13 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Advocate Mzie Yawa 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

New pension scheme proposal

20 August 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid Vaccine roll out Update

20 August 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UDF launched on this day in 1983

20 August 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Mkhuseli Jack 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: All adults can now vaccinate

20 August 2021 4:53 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABRIC on ATMS needing to be rebuilt

20 August 2021 4:36 PM

Guest:Nischal Mewalall,  CEO SABRIC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime stats: Population far exceeds policing resources

20 August 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Gareth Newham , Head of Justice & Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA ban pesticides with adverse health effects?

20 August 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Lesley London,  Chair of Public Health Medicine in the School of Public Health and Family Medicine  at the University of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid communications strategy

20 August 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Tessa Dooms | Independent Social Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: IEC goes to ConCourt to postpone elections

20 August 2021 3:22 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only a private/public partnership will reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in good time and save lives

19 August 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Alan Fuchs, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

