AfriForum opposes postponement of election; presents court documents

Guest: Morne Mostert Afriforum
Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Sibongiseni DhlomoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mkhuseli JackLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Nischal Mewalall, CEO SABRICLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gareth Newham , Head of Justice & Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lesley London, Chair of Public Health Medicine in the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at the University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Dooms | Independent Social AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Fuchs, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST