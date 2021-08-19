[FEATURE] PromisesPromises: Silicosis payouts update

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:41 Covid-19 & the increase in disability claims for mental and behavioural medical conditions The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Myrna Sachs - Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 Takealot's Founder takes a final bow The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent by Victor Kgomoeswana The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...

