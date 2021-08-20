Covid Vaccine roll out Update

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Importance of coaching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kedibone Mooi, executive and business coach
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Menstruation
The Clement Manyathela Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the state is struggling to put together this year's wage increases which cost over... 24 August 2021 5:10 PM
View all Local
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Zuma doesn’t have millions stashed somewhere, says Manyi Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president's pension money was not enough to cover the bills. 24 August 2021 2:38 PM
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they... 23 August 2021 2:23 PM
View all Politics
Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa Association for Savings and Investment SA forensics standing committee convenor Megan Govender says they largely depend on the pol... 24 August 2021 5:06 PM
South Africans not saving enough and are way off retirement target level Momentum Corporate head of technical marketing Chris Cooke says people must save enough, earn a decent return on their savings and... 24 August 2021 1:40 PM
The Uber of venture capitalism: Invest Now Want to invest in a start-up? CloudCap Ventures introduces you to the world of private equity venture capital, without the risk. 24 August 2021 1:22 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2021 8:58 AM
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes. 23 August 2021 6:53 PM
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
View all Sport
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Covid Vaccine roll out Update

Covid Vaccine roll out Update

20 August 2021 5:21 PM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

EWN: Treasury quantifies the cost of unrest

24 August 2021 5:33 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the local elections really about?

24 August 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court hears Vinpro’s application seeking full reopening of liquor industry

24 August 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: MIchael Fridjonn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise

24 August 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] #MyHometown - Giyani

24 August 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Thembani Maswanganyi, Cultural activists 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unemployment rate stands at 34.4%

24 August 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution over SASSA debacle

24 August 2021 3:28 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute

24 August 2021 3:19 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid has robbed almost 100 000 children of caregivers

23 August 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Prof Lucie Cluver, Professor of Child and Family Social Work, in the Centre for Evidence-Based  Social Intervention in the Department of Social Policy and Intervention at Oxford University  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clinic health worker in court for selling fake negative test results

23 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim,  senior researcher and health lawyer at PRICELESS SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa

Business

Legal groups applaud court decision to prosecute Bathabile Dlamini for perjury

Local

How far has South Africa come in transforming its patriarchal society?

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin says Russia will not 'meddle' in Afghanistan

24 August 2021 8:00 PM

KZN, GP riots could shave up to 0.9 percentage point from SA's GDP

24 August 2021 7:56 PM

IEC: Nomination process for Oct elections records highest number of candidates

24 August 2021 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA