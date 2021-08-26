Meeting update on Wits dental students complaining about working in poor ’inhumane’ conditions

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi
Guest: Brett Herron | Secretary-General at GOOD MovementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Reekie., Founding Director of ovatoyou |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thando KhubekaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lee Anne, Co founder of the embrace projectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawrence VenkileLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST