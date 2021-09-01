SAHPRA briefs portfolio Committee on Health on Covid -19 vaccine licensing & Efficacy & latest research

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Hefty interest payable when credit card payments “fail” - and companies not responding to their clients.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Generational Wealth: Hard to create, harder to pass on
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn. 1 September 2021 5:03 PM
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations' John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections. 1 September 2021 4:24 PM
Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies? Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines. 1 September 2021 3:17 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
SAHPRA briefs portfolio Committee on Health on Covid -19 vaccine licensing & Efficacy & latest research

SAHPRA briefs portfolio Committee on Health on Covid -19 vaccine licensing & Efficacy & latest research

1 September 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO  


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

What non-registration of PR councillors means for the ANC in municipalities

1 September 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir - Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arabaile launches new video series with Investec

1 September 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Arabile Gumede 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bianca Buitendag claimed a silver medal in the women's surfing final.

1 September 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Bianca Buitendag 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afternoon Drive Anniversary Special: The man behind Continental Linen

1 September 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Hilly Kahn - Owner of Continental Linen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Residents of South hills & Linmeyer march to Rand Water to demand water

1 September 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Michael Crichton, Councillor for ward 66 in Linmeyer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAAPA want BP to put brakes on selling booze at petrol stations

1 September 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's attitude to the justice system is due to courts treating him differently from others

31 August 2021 5:49 PM

John speaks to the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi about the Former President's refusal to be examined by the NPA appointed medical team. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 1-million policyholders die as Covid-19 rampages through SA

31 August 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Hennie De Villiers, deputy chair of the ASISA Life and Risk Board Committee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#MyHomeTown: Ga-Rankuwa with Tim Modise

31 August 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Tim Modise 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

