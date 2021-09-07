Apartheid-era policeman Joao Rodrigues, charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol, has died before the Concourt could rule on the matter.

Guest: Imtiaz Cajee, Timol’s nephew
Guest: Tiaan Strydom | SpaceOps2021 Chairperson at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawrence Venkile | Spokesperson of the Department of Transport
Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Christopher Schmidt/ Spokesperson at German Embassy PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anthony Harris , Head CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism ExpoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Sabata Mokgwabone, North West police spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Edwin Ntshidi | EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bongikile Macupe | Senior Education Journalist at City PressLISTEN TO PODCAST