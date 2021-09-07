Crisis in crime intelligence

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze about the latest on the court application. 10 September 2021 4:29 PM
Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
Malema: EFF won't regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women's Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Crisis in crime intelligence

Crisis in crime intelligence

7 September 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

How paralympic sport is organised in South Africa in the light of a good performance in Tokyo.

10 September 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Leon Fleiser 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An annual report on the state of South African wine.

10 September 2021 5:11 PM

Guest: Tim Atkin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Twenty years later, 9/11 is still an intimate part of my life

10 September 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Dr Grace Baskara 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

30 days to fix a legislative blunder that saw the release of more than 96 000 convicted offenders on parole without their DNA being added to a national database

10 September 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Govt to issue digital vaccination certificates

10 September 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Mia Malan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Suicide Prevention Day: Health experts call to destigmatise talk of suicide

10 September 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Liane Lurie 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marikana Massacre civil matter in court

10 September 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Andries Nkome 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: DA to challenge Zuma's release

10 September 2021 3:18 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clinical trial for Covid 19 Vaccine for children

9 September 2021 5:39 PM

John Perlman speaks to the Chief Operations Officer at Numolux Group, Anton Arendse on the clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine for children 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johannesburg’s informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award

9 September 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Luyanda Hlatshwayo - Reclaimer activist and a member of the Executive Committee of the ARO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications

Local

DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole

Local

Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi

Local Politics

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

