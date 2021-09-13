2 348 schools in the Eastern Cape have vacant teachers posts. Is there a shortage of teachers

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant Why are there thousands of vacant teacher posts yet to be filled in the Eastern Cape public school sector? 13 September 2021 6:05 PM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the... 13 September 2021 5:18 PM
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
The John Perlman Show
2 348 schools in the Eastern Cape have vacant teachers posts. Is there a shortage of teachers

2 348 schools in the Eastern Cape have vacant teachers posts. Is there a shortage of teachers

13 September 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Vuyiseka Mboxela, the provincial education spokesperson 

Basil Manuel | Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa) 


Analysis] IEC Answering affidavit for the DA candidate list reopening

13 September 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Tinyiko Maluleke | Independent Political Analyst at University of Pretoria 

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch

13 September 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Isaac Mahamba | Spokesperson at Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department 

Residents assisting informal recyclers

13 September 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Trishana Moodley, Chairperson of the  Bordeaux South Residents' Association 

VEGA school don't settle campaign

13 September 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Dr Carla Enslin, one of the founding members of IIE-Vega School &  Head of Postgraduate Studies 

#FixmyJoburg Streetlights

13 September 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Councillor Bridget Steer | 
  Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

EWN: Magashule loses leave to appeal bid

13 September 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist  

EWN: No deaths due to vaccine have been reported in SA

13 September 2021 3:30 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

EWN: over 100 bodies found on a truck in Somerset West over the weekend

13 September 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Lawrence Konyana 

How paralympic sport is organised in South Africa in the light of a good performance in Tokyo.

10 September 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Leon Fleiser 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

