EWN : Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu enters second day of her testimony

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:09
First Rand Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Ekurhuleni residents plan to take city to court over municipal bills Residents in Bedfordview have had enough of incorrect billing issues by the City of Ekurhuleni. 15 September 2021 5:07 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
EWN : Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu enters second day of her testimony

EWN : Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu enters second day of her testimony

15 September 2021 4:09 PM

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Discovery Business Insurance has launched a campaign which celebrates this - #RestaurantReDiscovery

15 September 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: J-Something  J-Something  | Frontman  at MiCasa 

Impact of Commodities going down has on SA

15 September 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Izak Smit/ CEO PPS 

Experts warn of Gauteng residents to brace being without water for while

15 September 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand 

Life insurance scams

15 September 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee 

Ekurhuleni valuation challenge

15 September 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Marina Constans, Director of BBM Attorneys and Chairperson of the Resident's Action Group in Bedford 

EWN: Judge Hlophe to interdict National Assembly Speaker to stop impeachment process

15 September 2021 3:33 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News 

Joburg call center line is down how

15 September 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water |

 Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson | 
  Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for City of Johannesburg 

ANC summons secretaries to Luthuli House to avoid another IEC candidates registration failure

14 September 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

Helen Suzman Foundation want Zuma medical parole reviewed

14 September 2021 5:06 PM

John Perlman speaks to  Anton Van Dalsen,  Legal Councillor at the Helen Suzman foundation about their urgent bid to get Jacob Zuma's medical parole reviewed. 

City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft

Local

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Politics

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Pope says abortion is murder, urges 'pastoral' approach

15 September 2021 7:53 PM

Mom of Phoenix violence victim: Those people that killed my son must rot in jail

15 September 2021 7:46 PM

