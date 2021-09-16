IEC of registration readiness

Guest: Masego Shiburi, Commission's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer
Guest: Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRHLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kishan Singh/ CEO of Metpac SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sasha Planting financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren LodgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa.
Paul Maritz, Manager: Solidarity Youth
Guest: Chandre Gould | Senior Researcher. Crime Justice And Politics Programme at Institute For Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo | Head of Communications at Section27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Veronica Makhoali, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: MulaloLISTEN TO PODCAST