Vaccines mandates at institutions of higher education

Latest Local
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back. 19 September 2021 11:41 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. 19 September 2021 9:03 AM
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country. 19 September 2021 8:36 AM
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections. 19 September 2021 8:16 AM
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it. 19 September 2021 7:38 AM
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto. 18 September 2021 9:27 PM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
Vaccines mandates at institutions of higher education

Vaccines mandates at institutions of higher education

17 September 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa. 
  Paul Maritz, Manager: Solidarity Youth 


Damon Galgut shortlisted for 2021 Booker Prize

17 September 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRH 

National Recycling Day

17 September 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Kishan Singh/ CEO of Metpac SA 

The implications of BAT

17 September 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Sasha Planting financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business. 

Vega Alumni interview

17 September 2021 4:52 PM

Guest: Warren Lodge 

South Africa needs to address its food and nutrition crises to realise growth

17 September 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Chandre Gould | Senior Researcher. Crime Justice And Politics Programme at Institute For Security Studies 

Court favours Komape family

17 September 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Nontsikelelo Mpulo | Head of Communications  at Section27 

EWN: Rosemary Ndlovu continues testifying

17 September 2021 3:26 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

EWN: MEC Lebogang Maile briefing on GP’S energy -water crisis & state of readiness for voting registration

17 September 2021 3:20 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

Driver assulted by Katlehong Taxi association shares his story with Ray White

16 September 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Mulalo 

Trending

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

Local Politics Elections

Is your will valid?

Local

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

Local Elections Politics

EWN Highlights

He was dedicated to accelerating service delivery – JHB ANC remembers Matongo

19 September 2021 6:43 PM

Springboks' Nienaber worried about 'massive' All Blacks challenge

19 September 2021 6:32 PM

De Lille: I have a lot of unfinished business in CoCT

19 September 2021 6:11 PM

