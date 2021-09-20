Homeless people need a voice in local government elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Latest Local
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013. 20 September 2021 5:34 PM
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be benef... 20 September 2021 5:00 PM
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably. 20 September 2021 4:58 PM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents. 20 September 2021 7:43 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Homeless people need a voice in local government elections

Homeless people need a voice in local government elections

20 September 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Prof Barney Pityana 


Never forget to read the nutrition labels at the back of your food package

20 September 2021 5:27 PM

Guest: Nicole de Klerk 

Voter registration trends

20 September 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst 

South Africa to intensify efforts to get off the UK's Red list

20 September 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) 

[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg: Crimes at Joburg's big parks

20 September 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee 

Paying tribute to Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

20 September 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Mzikaise Ndlovu, Matongo's close friend and family spokesperson 

DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC bending rules for the ANC

20 September 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Werner Horn, Representative of the DA on the IECs National Party Liaison Committee 

EWN:Murder accused Nomia Ndlovu back in court to continue testimony

20 September 2021 3:25 PM

Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter 

Damon Galgut shortlisted for 2021 Booker Prize

17 September 2021 5:31 PM

Guest: Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRH 

National Recycling Day

17 September 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Kishan Singh/ CEO of Metpac SA 

Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener

Local

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

Business Opinion Lifestyle

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

Business

India says COVID vaccine exports to restart in October

20 September 2021 8:15 PM

Sisulu: SA still on UK red travel list over COVID Beta variant concerns

20 September 2021 7:31 PM

Late Joburg Mayor Matongo to have civic funeral on Friday - ANC

20 September 2021 7:14 PM

