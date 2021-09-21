La Vie en Rose: A single Mpumalanga company robbed SAPS of hundreds of millions in Covid-19 PPE tender

Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Stuart Taylor, Graduate of our organisation, current board member and comedian extraordinaireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at University of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nana Radebe/ EMS SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stella Fleetwood, Service Line Lead at IpsosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Faisal Mkhize, Managing Executive at Absa Vehicle and Asset FinanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Office of the Tax OmbudLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole de KlerkLISTEN TO PODCAST