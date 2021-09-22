Class Action on Multi Million Cell Phone Overcharge

Guest: Advocate Douglas Shaw | at Advocate representing
Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewald van Rensburg | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative JournalismLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rahima Essop; Rahima is Head of Communications and Advocacy for the Zero Dropout Campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Léo Czajka, Co-author of ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum Campaigns ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stuart Taylor, Graduate of our organisation, current board member and comedian extraordinaireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at University of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST