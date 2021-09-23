High traffic volumes are expected on the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday from midday to 6pm

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
The John Perlman Show
High traffic volumes are expected on the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday from midday to 6pm

High traffic volumes are expected on the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday from midday to 6pm

23 September 2021 3:20 PM

Guest: Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Nobel Prize Awarded for Research About Temperature and Touch

5 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Dr Chetty, President of Pain SA 

ACDP’s manifesto launch

5 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Wayne Thring,  ACDP Deputy President 

COSATU National Stay away

5 October 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Bheki Ntshalintshali, General secretary of COSATU 

#MyHome Town: Brixton with Rene van Niekerk

5 October 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Rene van Niekerk | 

65 per cent of young people with mental health related issues did not seek help

5 October 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Maryke Huijbregts, UNICEF South Africa Chief of Child Protection 

SIU warns cash crunch poses a major risk to its operations

5 October 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson 

EWN: Numsa strike sees thousands march in Newtown in violation of COVID restrictions

5 October 2021 3:21 PM

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter 

ActionSA heading to court over ballot paper omission

4 October 2021 6:02 PM

John spoke to Michael Beaumont, National Charperson of Action SA about IECs decision not to include the party’s name in the ballot paper for the local government elections. 

Wits University was inaugurated on this day in 1922

4 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Prof Zeblon Vilakazi 

Chief Justice Nominees announced

4 October 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist 

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

SADC won't tolerate terrorism: Ramaphosa

5 October 2021 8:03 PM

Unicef SA: SA youth suffer from mental health, but don’t know where to seek help

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

