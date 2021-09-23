Hector Pietersen sister campaigns for better education culture

The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
Trio accused of killing 19 year old Mondli Majola in Phoenix back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: [ANALYSIS] Election message from Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
Eastern Cape government wants explanation for R15-million sports facility
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zintle Bobelo Journalist at The Rep
Today at 16:10
New Driving License Centres start operating in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the RTMC.
Today at 16:20
Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Anton Harber
Today at 16:50
Eskom is now the world's worst-polluting power company
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead author of the report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
Today at 17:10
2021 ATM Local Government Election Manifesto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 17:20
EWN: PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA LAUNCHING WOMEN’S ECONOMIC ASSEMBLY
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
