Hector Pietersen sister campaigns for better education culture

Today at 15:10 Trio accused of killing 19 year old Mondli Majola in Phoenix back in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: [ANALYSIS] Election message from Jacob Zuma Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 15:20 Eastern Cape government wants explanation for R15-million sports facility Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zintle Bobelo Journalist at The Rep

125 125

Today at 16:10 New Driving License Centres start operating in Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the RTMC.

125 125

Today at 16:20 Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Anton Harber

125 125

Today at 16:50 Eskom is now the world's worst-polluting power company Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead author of the report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air

125 125

Today at 17:10 2021 ATM Local Government Election Manifesto Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Vuyo Zungula President of ATM

125 125

Today at 17:20 EWN: PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA LAUNCHING WOMEN’S ECONOMIC ASSEMBLY Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 2/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja: The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125