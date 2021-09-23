702s Heritage Day Special

Guest: Richard Mwamba, This is Africa presenter
Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MPLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phillip VilakaziLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson
William Ntladi
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ofentse PitseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dennis BloemLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Jack Bloom who asked the question in the legislature and Makhura made that promise that the reports will be done by end of month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ulrich Roux | Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & AssociatesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST