ActionSA heading to court over ballot paper omission

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:42
CART ARY1 - Soccer Fans - The economics sporting fans at stadia and how stadia management is preparing for it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertie Grobbelaar - CEO at Stadium Management SA (SMSA)
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Cheif at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Tlale - Owner / Fashion Designer at David Tlale Designs
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets by Warren Ingram
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chester Missing
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about w... 11 October 2021 5:44 PM
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on Rogue Unit John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case. 11 October 2021 4:57 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism' UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office. 11 October 2021 12:54 PM
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds' Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where... 11 October 2021 12:51 PM
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom F... 11 October 2021 11:51 AM
Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund. 11 October 2021 6:25 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
The John Perlman Show
ActionSA heading to court over ballot paper omission

ActionSA heading to court over ballot paper omission

4 October 2021 6:02 PM

John spoke to Michael Beaumont, National Charperson of Action SA about IECs decision not to include the party’s name in the ballot paper for the local government elections. 


Mike Waters resigns as the DA campaign manager

11 October 2021 5:55 PM

Guest: Fred Nel/ DA Gauteng Chairperson 

Mabuza in Tshwane over elections disputes

11 October 2021 5:37 PM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

SA officially removed from UK’s travel red list

11 October 2021 5:03 PM

Guest: David Frost 

Dischem for a Random Acts of Kindness thing

11 October 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

         Naidene Anderson 

Appeal Court dismisses Public Protector’s Rogue Unit report challenge

11 October 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist 

David Mabuza returns to Tshwane in an attempt to resolve continuing disputes over the party’s councilor candidate selection protests.

11 October 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia

Chief Justice Mogoeng’s tenure comes to an end at midnight

11 October 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter 

EWN: Nathaniel Julies' murder trial continues

11 October 2021 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 

Journalist Maria Ressa,Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

8 October 2021 6:15 PM

Guest: Julia Chapman 

Lottery boss suspended as corruption probe heats up

8 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Raymond Joseph | Investigative Journalist  at GROUNDUP 

We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

Politics

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

Politics

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

Politics

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN

Business

Inside the current global COVID-19 death toll

11 October 2021 5:19 PM

'You should be ashamed': DA wants Cele sacked for linking potholes to hijackings

11 October 2021 5:10 PM

World Bank chief calls for 'comprehensive' debt relief for poor countries

11 October 2021 4:59 PM

