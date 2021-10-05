Nobel Prize Awarded for Research About Temperature and Touch

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium' Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has aske... 6 October 2021 4:39 PM
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
View all Local
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike. 7 October 2021 7:57 AM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Nobel Prize Awarded for Research About Temperature and Touch

Nobel Prize Awarded for Research About Temperature and Touch

5 October 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Dr Chetty, President of Pain SA 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

New Driving License Centres start operating in Gauteng

6 October 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Simon Zwane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ATM Local Government Election Manifesto

6 October 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Vuyo Zungula President of ATM 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom is now the world's worst-polluting power company

6 October 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead author of the report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tselane believes ActionSA legal matter will not be easy

6 October 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Terry Tselane |  at Iemsa executive chair 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak

6 October 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape government wants explanation for R15-million sports facility

6 October 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Zintle Bobelo Journalist at The Rep 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: [ANALYSIS] Election message from Jacob Zuma

6 October 2021 3:30 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trio accused of killing 19 year old Mondli Majola in Phoenix back in court

6 October 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACDP’s manifesto launch

5 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Wayne Thring,  ACDP Deputy President 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Politics

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

Politics

Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?

Politics Business

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cele hopes police action can end political-motivated killings in some provinces

7 October 2021 7:30 AM

Motshekga: Now is the time to rebuild COVID-battered education sector

7 October 2021 7:11 AM

Happy birthday Arch: Desmond Tutu celebrates his 90th on Thursday

7 October 2021 6:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA