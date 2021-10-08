South Africa has been removed from the United Kingdom's red list, with quarantine free travel for the fully vaccinated reopening on Monday.

Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guest: Julia ChapmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Raymond Joseph | Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUPLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ganief Hendricks, leader of Al JammahLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Lead investigator of EC PP Office, Vusimusi Dlamini on the findings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thembile Waxa, Chairperson of development committee within the community of LesseytonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia/ EWN Senior Politics ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Heywood | Editor of at Maverick CitizenLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Contributor to Moneyweb Roy Cokayne about the government's infrastructure projects from various sectors valued at about R595 billion, that will create an estimated 538 500 employment opportunities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in GautengLISTEN TO PODCAST