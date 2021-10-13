Emfuleni Municipality

Guest: Makhosonke Sangweni/ Emfuleni Municipal Spokesperson
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Best, MMC for Safety and SecurityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Armourer and owner Bruce WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewald van RensburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Gerard Steenkamp,Veterinary dentistry specialist and maxillofacial surgeon at the Faculty of UPLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Liezel Van Der WesthuizenLISTEN TO PODCAST