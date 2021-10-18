SAHPRA turns down Sputnik

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matt... 19 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizen... 19 October 2021 11:45 AM
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
SAHPRA turns down Sputnik

SAHPRA turns down Sputnik

18 October 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO  


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

EWN: Update on progress of economic relief package to businesses affected by July unrest

19 October 2021 6:01 PM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New collective launches vaccine drive for restaurant industry

19 October 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Grace Harding 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Action SA and Herman’s joburg mayorship being a threat for a lot of parties

19 October 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] #MyHometown - Thohoyandou

19 October 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Tshiwela Mhlantla,  Managing Executive for Physical Channels at Absa Retail and Business Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why power station go up in flames

19 October 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government must step up its efforts in pension fund education

19 October 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Prof. Jannie Rossouw 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has granted axed Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused R20,000 bail each

19 October 2021 3:26 PM

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Thirteen suspects implicated in last week's hostage drama have been granted R500 bail each

19 October 2021 3:19 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs extends operating hours from today in order to meet demand

18 October 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Siya Qoza/ Home Affairs Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

Local

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

Local

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

‘Stop hiding!’ DA calls on Gordhan to deal with problems at Transnet

19 October 2021 7:11 PM

Winde, Fritz meet with WC top cop Patekile to tackle gang violence

19 October 2021 6:59 PM

The Class of 2021: Matrics began practical exams on Tuesday

19 October 2021 6:47 PM

