Coalition governments and service delivery

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 18:08
Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 18:13
Flaws in the Integrated Resource Plan for 2019 shows that coal is not the answer for the country's electricity woes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:15
Update on July looting 14051 claims which are valued at R32 billion.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MD
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital full year profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
NinetyOne asset under management jump 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Reflections on 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We just want transparency,' says Outa at it wins battle to see Sanral's profits Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage explains what the ruling by the North Gauteng High Court means. 16 November 2021 5:03 PM
PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained The utility says the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units. 16 November 2021 4:49 PM
Massmart stores face storm ahead of Black Friday Saccawu deputy general-secretary Mduduzi Mbongwe says they will mobilise workers from Shoprite, Checkers and Pick n Pay. 16 November 2021 4:28 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties. 16 November 2021 12:43 PM
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Coalition governments and service delivery

Coalition governments and service delivery

3 November 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Prof Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

COP 26 Agreements and analysis

16 November 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Prof Harald Winkler ,  UCT 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] #MyHometown :Pietermaritzburg

16 November 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Kenny Maistry 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OUTA gets courts to force Sanral to disclose profits made by toll road operators on roads like the N4

16 November 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study reveals how SA women retire with less

16 November 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Viresh Maharaj, Executive Strategy and Customer experience at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massmart workers plan to go on indefinite strike ahead of Black Friday

16 November 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Mbongwe | Deputy General Secretary at South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: DA Coalition Update

16 November 2021 3:29 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: EFF will not got into coalition with ANC

16 November 2021 3:22 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

21 years ago the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act was made law.

15 November 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NATIONAL NPA looks to resolution of disputes without trial

15 November 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: David Loxton 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA plans to get trains running by the end of the month

15 November 2021 5:00 PM

Guest: Prof Jackie Walters, Director: Institute for Transport and Logistics Studies (Africa) Department of Religion Studies at UJ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Massmart stores face storm ahead of Black Friday

Local

PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained

Local

World Local Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

EWN Highlights

'Help us avoid load shedding': Eskom asks you to switch off non-essential items

16 November 2021 5:14 PM

Sasria pays out over R12 billion in claims following July unrest

16 November 2021 4:38 PM

July unrest hearing: Witness says there was no massacre in Phoenix

16 November 2021 4:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA