IFP outperforms ANC in northern KZN, set to retain Nkandla

Today at 17:20 Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party

Today at 18:08 Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 18:13 Flaws in the Integrated Resource Plan for 2019 shows that coal is not the answer for the country's electricity woes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 18:15 Update on July looting 14051 claims which are valued at R32 billion. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MD

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Transaction Capital full year profit exceeds pre-pandemic levels The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

Today at 18:50 NinetyOne asset under management jump 7% in its financial first half to a record £140bn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus - Reflections on 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

