EWN: AG reports on Eskom finances

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guest: Mesela Nhlapho, CEO of the Afrocan Rail Industry AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaurang Tanna | Head of Policy co-ordination and Integrated Planning at National Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbali Ntuli
Guest: Onke Nguka, Daily Maverick JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Oluwatoyin Onipe, Food scientist and Postdoctoral Researcher at University of VendaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JamesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lucky Mathomsi March OrganiserLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leon WesselsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jannie StrydomLISTEN TO PODCAST