Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants

702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
The importance to support children’s natural curiosity Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush reflects reflects on encouraging children's natural curiosity. 13 November 2021 9:28 AM
How should staff be dealing with disgruntled and aggressive customers ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy looks at how employees can deal with unhappy clients. 13 November 2021 8:49 AM
Unvaccinated at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than those vaccinated - Study CCO and Head of Discovery Health Covid-19 Response Task Team Dr Ronald Whelan gives more insight on the findings. 13 November 2021 7:46 AM
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
The John Perlman Show
Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants

Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants

10 November 2021 4:31 PM

Guest: Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket 


Transnet to allow private companies to use rail infrastructure

12 November 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Mesela Nhlapho, CEO of the Afrocan Rail Industry Association 

Vaccination rollout update

12 November 2021 5:03 PM

Guest: Gaurang  Tanna  | Head of Policy co-ordination and Integrated Planning at National Department Of Health 

TALKER: What do you do to make loadshedding more bearable

12 November 2021 4:53 PM

Guest: Mbali Ntuli 

 

Daily Maverick: COP 26 wraps up

12 November 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Onke Nguka, Daily Maverick Journalist

Godongwana said no more bailouts for Eskom

12 November 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence  

Healthy Magwinya

12 November 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Dr Oluwatoyin Onipe, Food scientist and Postdoctoral Researcher at University of Venda 

Ehailing Drivers march to parliament

12 November 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: James 

Residents march against load reduction

12 November 2021 3:19 PM

Guest: Lucky Mathomsi March Organiser 

FW De Klerk legacy

11 November 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Leon Wessels 

Agri Western Cape reaction to Mid-term Budget Speech with their expectation around Land Bank

11 November 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Jannie Strydom

Unvaccinated at higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than those vaccinated - Study

Local

How should staff be dealing with disgruntled and aggressive customers

Local

The importance to support children’s natural curiosity

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC members unhappy over selection of mayoral candidates in some regions

13 November 2021 3:27 PM

Julius Malema defends gifts to King Dalindyebo, saying he should be ‘celebrated’

13 November 2021 2:24 PM

COVID-19 fourth wave predictions raise anxiety for businesses

13 November 2021 1:23 PM

