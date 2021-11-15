21 years ago the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act was made law.

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- foot problems
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Gugu Njoko, podiatrist
125
Today at 12:05
Democratic Alliance gives update on coalition talks for hung Gauteng metros.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The EFF addresses the media at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
SASRIA hosts a progress update media briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
Three more arrested on VBS bank scandal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, HAWKS Spokesperson.
Today at 12:41
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Gauteng water shedding update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Western Cape Government urges residents to also use water sparingly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James-Brent Styan, Local Government Spokesperson.
Today at 12:56
Police shoot dead a man in the head by during argument at Misty Hills hotel.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
David Hurwitz CEO Transaction Capital on results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
Hendrik du Toit on NinetyOne Results??? [NOT SURE IF THIS IS CONFIRMED]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
