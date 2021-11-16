Massmart workers plan to go on indefinite strike ahead of Black Friday

Guest: Mduduzi Mbongwe | Deputy General Secretary at South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu)
Guest: Gayton Mckenzie | Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance PartyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Omphile MaotweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Harald Winkler , UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kenny MaistryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Viresh Maharaj, Executive Strategy and Customer experience at Alexander ForbesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of VendaLISTEN TO PODCAST