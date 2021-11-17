IFP reach agreement with ANC

Guest: Velenkosini Hlabisa
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane | Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo ConsultingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ace Ncobo, Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) General ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mr Maesela Kekana Chief Director: international Climate Change and SA Chief NegotiatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Langa, IPID spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Cheryl Cohen, Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICDLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gayton Mckenzie | Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance PartyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Omphile MaotweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Harald Winkler , UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST