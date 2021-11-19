Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension

Today at 15:10 EWN:eThekwini council set to elect new mayor Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso

125 125

Today at 15:20 SIU to hear review application on the R431 million tender to disinfect Gauteng schools Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark Heywood - Editor of at Maverick Citizen

125 125

Today at 15:40 MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS – CROSSING Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ray White

125 125

Today at 15:50 Rental car shortage crisis Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Grenville Salmon, Chairman of the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association and CEO of

125 125

Today at 16:10 How Ramaphosa can save himself – and maybe even SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Justice Malala

125 125

Today at 16:20 The man behind Kasi Economy - who helps promote your small business for free Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kabelo Enos Makinta

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Making Sure Your Personal Finances Are In Order Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate

125 125

Today at 17:10 Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

Jan Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer

125 125

Today at 18:10 Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sipho Pityana - Former Chairman at AngloGold Ashanti

125 125

Today at 18:13 RMB/BER Business confidence flat as shocks take their toll The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

125 125

Today at 18:16 Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Shell's planned seismic oil and gas exploration project at Wild Coast region (Eastern Cape) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Liz McDaid - Strategic Lead at Green Connection

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - How a baker made a big biscuit business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 CART ??? Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125