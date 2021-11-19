Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:eThekwini council set to elect new mayor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Today at 15:20
SIU to hear review application on the R431 million tender to disinfect Gauteng schools
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mark Heywood - Editor of at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Ray White
Today at 15:50
Rental car shortage crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Grenville Salmon, Chairman of the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association and CEO of
Today at 16:10
How Ramaphosa can save himself – and maybe even SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Justice Malala
Today at 16:20
The man behind Kasi Economy - who helps promote your small business for free
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kabelo Enos Makinta
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Making Sure Your Personal Finances Are In Order
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Jan Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 18:10
Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sipho Pityana - Former Chairman at AngloGold Ashanti
Today at 18:13
RMB/BER Business confidence flat as shocks take their toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:16
Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Shell's planned seismic oil and gas exploration project at Wild Coast region (Eastern Cape)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Liz McDaid - Strategic Lead at Green Connection
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - How a baker made a big biscuit business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
CART ??? Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Stefano Marani CEO of Renergen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
