Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:eThekwini council set to elect new mayor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Today at 15:20
SIU to hear review application on the R431 million tender to disinfect Gauteng schools
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor of at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 15:50
Rental car shortage crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grenville Salmon, Chairman of the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association and CEO of
Today at 16:10
How Ramaphosa can save himself – and maybe even SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Justice Malala
Today at 16:20
The man behind Kasi Economy - who helps promote your small business for free
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kabelo Enos Makinta
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Making Sure Your Personal Finances Are In Order
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Jan Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 18:10
Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Pityana - Former Chairman at AngloGold Ashanti
Today at 18:13
RMB/BER Business confidence flat as shocks take their toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:16
Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Shell's planned seismic oil and gas exploration project at Wild Coast region (Eastern Cape)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liz McDaid - Strategic Lead at Green Connection
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - How a baker made a big biscuit business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
CART ??? Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Stefano Marani CEO of Renergen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Liquor industry urges govt to follow science, common sense as fourth wave looms National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says government has been treating them with disdain, making decisi... 24 November 2021 2:07 PM
11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga reflects on the charges labeled against the educators. 24 November 2021 1:12 PM
Firms implicated in R431m school sanitising tender scandal point fingers at GDE A Special Tribunal is on Wednesday hearing virtual arguments from firms who rendered a service to several schools at inflated pric... 24 November 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete says this was a hard lesson to learn and a challenge. 24 November 2021 10:45 AM
Parties must put egos aside, focus on residents - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams The new mayor of the City of Tshwane reflects on his priorities after being elected. 24 November 2021 8:42 AM
Stabilising council is top priority - JHB mayor Mpho Phalatse Newly elected Joburg mayor says the residence of the city need all the parties to work together to form a stable government. 24 November 2021 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt. 23 November 2021 8:58 PM
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust' "I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso. 23 November 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2021 8:17 AM
Lucky escape for little boy as waiter saves him from being crashed by fridge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson stumbling during speech leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension

Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension

19 November 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Anele Kiet - Provincial Secretary - SATAWU 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

ANC losing out on metros across Gauteng

23 November 2021 5:42 PM

Guest: Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance  

Prof Lesiba Teffo | Political Analyst and Research Director in the Democracy and Governance programme at Unisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS extends filing season

23 November 2021 5:03 PM

Guest: Marcia Ujobolo/ Senior Manager of channel strategy SARS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My HomeTown: Paul Mtirara

23 November 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Paul Mtirara/ 702 presenter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can coalition municipalities function successfully?

23 November 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Trevor Fowler, Adjunct Professor at Wits School of Governance | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health activists march to Gauteng Premier’s office to demand better access to cancer treatment

23 November 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Salome Meyer | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Tshwane council elects mayor

23 November 2021 3:39 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: July unrest hearings continue

23 November 2021 3:31 PM

  Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma parole review application by Helen Suzman Foundation

23 November 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition Talks

22 November 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Duvenhage/ Political Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

July Unrest hearings

22 November 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Adv Tseliso Thipanyane/ CEI of the SAHRC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liquor industry urges govt to follow science, common sense as fourth wave looms

Local

11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils

Politics Local

'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Sudan's PM Hamdok calls for halt to post-coup sackings

24 November 2021 2:14 PM

Southern Cape businesses count cost of flood damage

24 November 2021 12:43 PM

For the people: Mitchells Plain couple turn home into COVID vaccine site

24 November 2021 11:48 AM

