ANC losing out on metros across Gauteng

Guest: Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Prof Lesiba Teffo | Political Analyst and Research Director in the Democracy and Governance programme at Unisa
Guest: Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MECLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thembinkhosi Mkalipi, Acting DDG of Labour policy and industrial relationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public securityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siphosihle Muthwa Secretary General of the National Truck Drivers FederationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla MabasoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khethamabala Petros Sithole
Adv Smanga Sithini/ PRASA Board Member
Guest: Johann van Niekerk Managing Director at outsized |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Jean Pitot - Programme Manager at UKZNLISTEN TO PODCAST