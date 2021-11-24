SIU to hear review application on the R431 million tender to disinfect Gauteng schools

Guest: Mark Heywood | Editor of at Maverick Citizen
Guest: Piaba MadokweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Penny MooreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Onke Dumeko, Acting HOD of Operations a the National Film and Video FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elca Minnaar Principal Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty - Pretoria BranchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Krister Janse van ResburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Jan Jan Joubert | at Political journalist and writer
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kabelo Enos MakintaLISTEN TO PODCAST