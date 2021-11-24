Rental car shortage crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
Rental car shortage crisis

Rental car shortage crisis

24 November 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: Grenville Salmon, Chairman of the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association and CEO 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Economic Freedom Fighters leader on the outcomes of council meetings across the country

25 November 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Piaba Madokwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA has 22 cases of a new variant

25 November 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof Penny Moore 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panel discussion on Gender Based Violence in the film industry

25 November 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Onke Dumeko, Acting HOD of Operations a the National Film and Video Foundation  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Young South Africans not ready to get vaccinated

25 November 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures and certificates

25 November 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Elca Minnaar Principal  Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty - Pretoria Branch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: EFF presser

25 November 2021 3:31 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour court sets aside Joseph Mathunjwa's 2019 elections as AMCU president

25 November 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Krister Janse van Resburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos

24 November 2021 5:40 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist. 

Jan Jan Joubert |  at Political journalist and writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness : Making Sure Your Personal Finances Are In Order

24 November 2021 4:59 PM

Guest: Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The man behind Kasi Economy - who helps promote your small business for free

24 November 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: Kabelo Enos Makinta 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

EWN Highlights

While 'closely monitoring' new COVID variant, WHO cautions against travel curbs

26 November 2021 3:06 PM

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

