SA tourist guides badly impacted by red

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Recourse for poor customer service
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ouma Ramaru, Complaints Administrator at Consumer Goods & Services Ombud
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What constitutes an Ex?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids' Pundits reflect on the impact the coronavirus has had in fighting the scourge of HIV/Aids. 1 December 2021 8:06 AM
We will be testing attendees for COVID-19 everyday - Rage Festival organiser Rage festival owner Greg Walsh says people are required to be fully vaccinated to attend. 1 December 2021 7:26 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Local
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average. 30 November 2021 1:00 PM
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls' Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed. 30 November 2021 8:02 AM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 30 November 2021 8:24 PM
Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant. 30 November 2021 7:41 PM
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore 'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. 30 November 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
View all Sport
Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
SA tourist guides badly impacted by red

SA tourist guides badly impacted by red

29 November 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Johan van Biljon Chairman of the  Institute of Professional Tourist Guides of Southern Africa 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Travel helpdesk launched for South Africans stranded abroad due to travel ban

30 November 2021 5:52 PM

Guest: Darren Bergman | Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance 

Zuma's tax records handover deadline

30 November 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Dario Milo, Attorney  

[FEATURE] #Myhometown: Ormonde

30 November 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Arabile Gumede 

Bedfordview without power for the next 4-5 days. Eskom is investigating the attempted cable theft

30 November 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Amanda Qithi-Baanyang 

Suicide survivor Daryl Brown shares his journey

30 November 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Daryl Brown | Ambassador  at South African Depression and Anxiety Group 

South Africa’s unemployment hit another record in the third quarter of 2021

30 November 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Reezwana Sumad, Senior Research Analyst at Nedbank 

Gauteng Education extend Grade 1&8 placement deadline by 10 days

30 November 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC 

Gauteng's readiness to deal with the Fourth wave during Festive season

29 November 2021 5:31 PM

Guest:   Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health 

Medical Courts to deal with medico-legal cases

29 November 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa 

Legality of Mandatory Vaccination Mandates

29 November 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Richard Chemaly 

Trending

'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'

Local

We will be testing attendees for COVID-19 everyday - Rage Festival organiser

Local

Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'

Local

EWN Highlights

With SA's rising unemployment, entrepreneurship must be encouraged, says expert

1 December 2021 10:38 AM

Ramaphosa hoping his West African visit will result in more investment in SA

1 December 2021 10:25 AM

WATCH LIVE: SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

1 December 2021 9:39 AM

