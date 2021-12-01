Eskom safety measures to deal with cable theft

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy' Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods. 10 December 2021 7:55 AM
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened' SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted. 10 December 2021 7:18 AM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
View all Politics
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don't pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Sport
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
Eskom safety measures to deal with cable theft

Eskom safety measures to deal with cable theft

1 December 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Kith Maitisa, Safety, Security, Health and Quality (SHEQS) Manager. 


Feature: A song | A dish | A dish

10 December 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Andile Dlamini | Female Footballer| 

Looted and vandalised train tracks

10 December 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Masela Nhlapho | Chief Executive officer at ARIA 

25 years since the signing of the constitution

10 December 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Zamantungwa Khumalo | Human rights activist 

High prices of coffee

10 December 2021 5:08 PM

Guest: Tumi Khobane – Managing director of Monate Coffee 

Contaminated 2-minute noodles that resulted in the death of 3 kids

10 December 2021 4:32 PM

Guest: Prudence Moilwa – Head of Investigations at the National Consumer Council 

Soweto residents protest power outages

10 December 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Lux – Community leader 

              Brenda Dammie

Your rights when it comes to purchasing potentially contaminated food products

10 December 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Tshidi Madiya, unsettled coalitions

10 December 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madiya, unsettled coalitions

Amatole district municipality

10 December 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Mxolisi Koyo | SALGA Provincial Person in the Eastern Cape 

Auditor General

9 December 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa 

'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'

Local

'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'

Local

Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'

Local

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double
10 December 2021 7:38 PM

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts
10 December 2021 7:09 PM

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden
10 December 2021 6:39 PM

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

