SARS head Edward Kieswetter welcomes 10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents? Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with. 9 December 2021 2:33 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2021 8:32 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
The John Perlman Show
SARS head Edward Kieswetter welcomes 10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud

SARS head Edward Kieswetter welcomes 10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud

8 December 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars 


Auditor General

9 December 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa 

nternational Day of Veterinary Medicine

9 December 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association

Wine Industry update

9 December 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Rico Basson | Managing Director at Vinpro

SA supports offshore gas/ oil exploration

9 December 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Dr Phindile Masangane, CEO of Petroleum Agency South Africa

Councilors visiting the former President

9 December 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Orrin Singh/ Journalist Sunday Times 

International Anti-corruption Day

9 December 2021 3:40 PM

Guest: Kavisha Pillay | Head of Campaigns at Corruption Watch

EWN: Gauteng Midterm Budget

9 December 2021 3:28 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Monopoly on Covid PCR tests

9 December 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Rob Rose | at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

SAFA was founded on this day in 1991

8 December 2021 6:00 PM

Guest: Jonty Mark Football editor for the Citizen Newspaper 

HRI has released its preliminary findings on the effectiveness of Pfizer against Omicron.

8 December 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Dr Jeremy Nel , Infectious diseases specialist | 

Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost

Politics

Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?

Local

Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head

Politics

Mabuza: My stay in Russia was purely for medical reasons

10 December 2021 6:30 AM

The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

10 December 2021 6:17 AM

Mantashe defends Shell’s seismic surveys

10 December 2021 6:06 AM

