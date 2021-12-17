EWN: SABC Editor-in-chief disciplinary hearing

Kgomotso Modise
Guest: Dr Simon HowellLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and InfrastructureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brandon De Kock | Director at BrandMappLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mantwa Montsho | Head of HR at Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police ForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt RescueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sikonathi Mantshatsha provided feedback on Unit 4 of the Kusile Power Station Project being connected to the national grid for the first time, whether loadshedding is imminent, and Eskom's current state.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren IsaacsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST