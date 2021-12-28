Jukskei River flooding

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
State of the ANC - Reflecting on the January 8 Statement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paul Mashatile, ANC Treasurer-General
Today at 10:35
Preliminary report into parliament fire shows system failures
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lechesa Tsenoli - Deputy speaker at National Assembly
Today at 11:05
World of work: First time entries in the job market
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zengeziwe Msimanga, Chief engagement Officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness - Creating lasting healthy habits
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga. General Practitioner at Medi Clinic
Today at 18:09
BLSA on Zondo Commission report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Effect of State Capture report of selling SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacko Maree - President's Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM -Investment School - When and how to bank profits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
DBE scraps publishing of Matric results in newspapers and digital platforms Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will shed more light when she holds a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday morning. 11 January 2022 9:45 AM
'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key' Infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim gives more insight on the new detected variant. 11 January 2022 7:17 AM
25% of land in Gauteng prone to sinkholes due to dolomite rocks Sanral Northern region manager Progress Hlahla explains why there are sinkholes are Gauteng. 10 January 2022 4:54 PM
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture' Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate. 11 January 2022 7:59 AM
'ANC will use negative framing as strategy for those running for presidency' University of Johannesburg political economy professor Kwandiwe Kondlo reflects on the January 8 statement by the party. 10 January 2022 12:50 PM
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni. 10 January 2022 8:01 AM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
The John Perlman Show
Jukskei River flooding

Jukskei River flooding

28 December 2021 3:27 PM

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter


Stellenbosch University researchers on the chase to figure out what causes long Covid-19

10 January 2022 5:57 PM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University 

Moti Family leaves for Dubai & interdicts SA police service from contacting the children

10 January 2022 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof.Jaco Barkhuizen, Head ofDepartment of Criminology &  Criminal Justice University of Limpopo 

Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa 

About 200 killed in attacks by bandits in Nigeria

10 January 2022 5:00 PM

Guest: Dr Charles Sinkala International Relations Consultant. 

FEDSAS supports calls for learners to attend school on a full-time basis

10 January 2022 4:35 PM

Guest: Dr Jaco Deacon | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools 

Parliament fire: Expert explains why repairs could take ‘many months’

10 January 2022 4:24 PM

Guest: Richard Walls, Professor of structural & fire engineering and Head of the Fire Engineering Research 

#FixmyJoburg stormwater drains

10 January 2022 4:07 PM

Guest: Themba Mathibe, JRA Spokesperson 

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

EWN: Eastern Cape floods: Inter-ministerial disaster task team to meet this week

10 January 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Sara Pierce- Jones/ EWN Reporter 

Massive sinkhole throttles N1 Centurion traffic

10 January 2022 3:31 PM

Guest: Progress Hlahla, Sanral northern region manager 

Back to school roadblocks

10 January 2022 3:26 PM

Guest: Wayne Minnaar | Spokesperson  at Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Layton Beard/ Automobile association Spokesperson  

Joblessness leaves parents struggling to pay school fees

7 January 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens, CEO of TPN Credit Bureau 

DBE scraps publishing of Matric results in newspapers and digital platforms

Local

'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key'

Local

'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture'

Politics

Dali Mpofu joins defence team of man accused of setting fire to Parliament

11 January 2022 9:48 AM

South Africans shouldn't be too concerned about new Deltacron variant - Karim

11 January 2022 9:31 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

11 January 2022 9:21 AM

