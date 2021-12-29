Remembering Archbishop Tutu

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health Ray White chats to Coyne Healthcare expert Dr Arnike Redelinghuys who says a healthy plant-based diet is good. 9 January 2022 7:09 AM
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Local
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power. 8 January 2022 4:03 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
View all Politics
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
View all Sport
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all World
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Remembering Archbishop Tutu

Remembering Archbishop Tutu

29 December 2021 4:32 PM

Guest:   Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | General Secretary, South African Council of Churches 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Joblessness leaves parents struggling to pay school fees

7 January 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Michelle Dickens, CEO of TPN Credit Bureau 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: EFF Siyabonga Rally

7 January 2022 5:04 PM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ZImbabweans cry foul when it comes to SAs ZEP decision

7 January 2022 4:36 PM

Guest: Ambassador David Hamadziripi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

7 January 2022 3:59 PM

Guest: Willem Symington, Chairman of agri sa’s centre of excellence natural resources 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town has released its Fire Safety Officers’ post-fire observations

7 January 2022 3:37 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA to be held at City Cape Town Hall

7 January 2022 3:29 PM

Moloto Mothapo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: ANC road to January 8th

7 January 2022 3:25 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SACP cautions against 'selective prosecution' on state capture report

6 January 2022 5:33 PM

Wasanga spoke to Solly Mapaila, First Deputy Secretary of the South African Communist Party reflecting on the 27th Commemoration of Joe Slovo & the party  cautioning against any "selective prosecution" that could emerge from law enforcement investigations linked to the State Capture Inquiry report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winde calls for lifting of disaster management declaration

6 January 2022 5:03 PM

Guest: Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City power update on power outage

6 January 2022 4:56 PM

City Power Stakeholder relationship officer, Tebogo Sehlako

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health

Local

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

World

SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF’s growth shows South Africans have had enough of the ANC: Julius Malema

9 January 2022 9:04 AM

Capetonians urged to be vigilant and report suspicious fires

9 January 2022 8:46 AM

United States, Russia kick off high stakes talks amid Ukraine war fears

9 January 2022 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA