UNDERSTANDING OF OMICRON – AND THE EFFICACY OF VACCINES

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
ANC KZN elects Siboniso Duma as new chair
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sboniso Duma
Today at 10:35
South Africa’s corruption problem
South Africa's corruption problem
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman, political analyst
Kavisha Pillay - Head of stakeholder and campaigns at Corruption Watch at Corruption Watch
Today at 11:05
Family Matters - Navigating family conflict over inheritance
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thandiwe Faku
Today at 18:08
[PITCHED] Wheat prices drop after Russia and Ukraine agree to unblock grain shipment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Anglo American Platinum declares bonus dividend despite lower earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO of Anglo American Platinum
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
ZOOM Tech with Toby
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Temba Bavuma - South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player Former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha praises head coach Desiree Ellis following the team's Wafcon victory at the weekend. 25 July 2022 9:51 AM
Negligent administration brings SA public health system to collapse: Doctor convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory Dr Aslam Dasoo said the government must effect changes in t... 25 July 2022 9:02 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savi... 25 July 2022 10:08 AM
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what... 25 July 2022 8:04 AM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 6:00 AM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 6:00 AM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again! 23 July 2022 12:41 PM
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with... 24 July 2022 10:17 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 6:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
UNDERSTANDING OF OMICRON – AND THE EFFICACY OF VACCINES

UNDERSTANDING OF OMICRON – AND THE EFFICACY OF VACCINES

31 December 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: HELEN REES


[Feature] Song, Book, Dish with Enoch Nkwe, Cricket SA’s new Director of Cricket.

22 July 2022 6:08 PM

Guest: Enoch Nkwe, Cricket SA’s new Director of Cricket 

World Brain Day- The Neurological Society of South Africa (NASA) says the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than the general population.

22 July 2022 5:37 PM

Guest: Dr Comfort Shaba, neurologist 

ANC KZN conference gets underway

22 July 2022 5:34 PM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 have exhibited greater appetite for risky financial behaviour than other age groups.

22 July 2022 5:00 PM

Guest: John Manyike, Head of financial education at Old Mutual 

Preview of Banyana Bayana Match

22 July 2022 4:35 PM

Guest: Fran Hilton-Smith, CAF/Cosafa instructor & Former Banyana Banyana head coach 

Is cleaning in your community illegal

22 July 2022 4:29 PM

Guest: Sipho Stuurman,  City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson 

Evidence of repossessed houses sold under the market value

22 July 2022 4:00 PM

Guest: Adv Douglas Shaw | Banking Law Advisor 

Ramaphosa, Ouattara expected to focus on trade relations between SA and Ivory Coast during state visit

22 July 2022 3:32 PM

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter 

From Joburg to the world's second-highest mountain peak, local climbers summit K2 in first for SA

22 July 2022 3:26 PM

Guest: Robby Kojetin, team Member of K2 SA 

ANC in KZN to brief on the state of readiness ahead of its elective conference this weekend

21 July 2022 5:58 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

Sport

KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped

Politics Local

Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords

Business

CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC

Opinion Politics

SA's doctors decry intimidation, victimisation of healthcare workers

25 July 2022 9:07 AM

MPs hear of physical, verbal abuse farmers mete out to workers in WC

25 July 2022 8:46 AM

Disgruntled Numsa members vow to block alternative congress gathering

25 July 2022 7:53 AM

