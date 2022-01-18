Centurion Sinkholes and Westonaria Tremor

Guest: Willem Meintjes, Manager of the Engineering and Geohazards Unit at the Council for Geoscience
Guest: Sbu Ngalwa | Chairperson at South African Editors' ForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ray Mahlaka, Daily Maverick JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson for SAPU
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Guest: Reana Steyn, South African Ombudsman for Banking ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Anthony TurtonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lennox Wasara, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST