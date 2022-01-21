Chlorine gas shortage averted

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:45
Cancer and early detection
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Omondi Ogude - Medical Oncologist
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - What recourse do you have when things go wrong with the purchase of second hand car with high mileage
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:16
DHET attempting to outroot bogus colleges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buti Manamela
Today at 15:20
600 000 drivers license cards still outstanding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The Property Practitioners Act in full effect - what does this act mean and how it can protect you when either buying or selling a property.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
Today at 16:10
Collusion in the vehicle finance sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision
Today at 16:20
Search for Africa's next Tech giant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Natalie Kolbe, South African private equity specialist for the Norrsken22 investment team
Today at 16:50
JSC interview with Justice Dunstan Mlambo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 17:10
Forensic analyst earn a pittance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
South Africa will take 80 years to get all Grade 4s reading for comprehension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 18:11
Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
The government is killing the golden goose, what now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to maximize the tax benefits on your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Koeberg Unit 2 has been off since 17 January 2022 for planned maintenance, while Medupi U... 3 February 2022 1:14 PM
Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib This week Clement Manyathela chats to University of London School of Oriental and African Studies director Professor Adam Habib. 3 February 2022 11:15 AM
'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid. 3 February 2022 7:53 AM
View all Local
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obli... 2 February 2022 11:30 AM
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report. 2 February 2022 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 February 2022 8:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Chlorine gas shortage averted

Chlorine gas shortage averted

21 January 2022 4:33 PM

Guest: Andre Harding, Managing Director of NCP Chlorchem 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

REACTION to State Capture Report Part 2 by Former deputy Public Protector

2 February 2022 5:32 PM

Guest: Kevin Malunga, Former Deputy Public Protector and Senior Lecturer at Regenesys Business School. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] Financial Wellness

2 February 2022 5:18 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo |  Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Driver which allegedly hit prominent SA triathlete Andre Piehl released on bail

2 February 2022 4:30 PM

Guest: Megan Harrington-Johnson, Managing partner at HJW 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission PART 2 of the REPORT focus on Denel

2 February 2022 4:24 PM

Tshidi Madia/ EWN Senior Politics Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interviews for position of Chief Justice

2 February 2022 4:09 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Tshegofatso Pule's family traumatized by evidence

2 February 2022 3:36 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nehawu turns to the courts over unpaid ANC salaries

2 February 2022 3:29 PM

Guest: Mike Shingange, Nehawu's First Deputy President  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Inter ministerial committee on KZN political killings update on task team investigation & KZN by Elections:

2 February 2022 3:23 PM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Presidency appears before SCOPA

1 February 2022 5:33 PM

Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judicial Service Commission begins the process of appointing one of four candidates for the top judicial post.

1 February 2022 5:09 PM

Guest: MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

