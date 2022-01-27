Robbers stab four pupils at KZN school

Today at 13:40 Fast Fashion Is Killing Our Planet - How We Can Make A Difference Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Phumi Körber, founder and owner of WISI-Oi marketplace for preloved fashion

125 125

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Black Hole Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits

125 125

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness: Middle income earners use 80% of salary in 5 days Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 18:09 NinetyOne Full year results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

125 125

Today at 18:39 Transaction Capital results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125