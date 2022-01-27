EWN: Tshegofatso Pule Murder trial- Muzikayise Malephane describes how he killed her

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Fast Fashion Is Killing Our Planet - How We Can Make A Difference
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Phumi Körber, founder and owner of WISI-Oi marketplace for preloved fashion
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Black Hole
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness: Middle income earners use 80% of salary in 5 days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
NinetyOne Full year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast. 18 May 2022 1:39 PM
Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could m... 18 May 2022 1:37 PM
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will star... 18 May 2022 1:32 PM
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the histor... 18 May 2022 6:23 AM
Springbok's Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn't much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule Murder trial- Muzikayise Malephane describes how he killed her

EWN: Tshegofatso Pule Murder trial- Muzikayise Malephane describes how he killed her

27 January 2022 5:12 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 


Best way to house lower income earners

17 May 2022 5:32 PM

Guest: Edward Molopi 

South African Human Rights Commission has launches investigation into a racist incident at Stellenbosch University

17 May 2022 5:00 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education 

Home Town with Cedwyn Joel From Belleville

17 May 2022 4:34 PM

Guest: Cedwyn Joel 

SAPU reacts to terrible Police training camp conditions

17 May 2022 4:21 PM

Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu) 

EWN:The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union brief media following deadlocked wage negotiations with the SA Revenue Service

17 May 2022 4:03 PM

Guest: Mike Shingange/ President of Nehawu 

Decline in number of manual rainfall stations' wont compromise the entity's ability to provide accurate forecasting for SA

17 May 2022 3:38 PM

Ishaam Abader, CEO of the South African Weather Service 

EWN: Stellenbosch University: Reactions from students

17 May 2022 3:31 PM

Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN 

Minister Nathi Mthethwa defends his department's decision to spend R22 million on a flag project.

17 May 2022 3:21 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Sisonke Study: J&J study results out on their Covid-19 vaccine

16 May 2022 5:56 PM

Guest: Prof Glenda Gray 

The university's student representative council in Stellenbosch engage with the victim and the university

16 May 2022 5:23 PM

Guest: Viwe Kobokana, university's student representative council (SRC) chairperson 

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

R22 million flag project to create only

Local

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

Politics Local

Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told

18 May 2022 12:57 PM

Annual consumer price inflation unchanged at 5.9% for April - Stats SA

18 May 2022 12:47 PM

Tazne van Wyk murder accused pleads not guilty to 27 charges

18 May 2022 12:05 PM

