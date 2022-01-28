Dozens killed in Tropical Storm Ana as southern Africa braces for more wild weather

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence. 12 February 2022 9:10 AM
Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week. 12 February 2022 8:23 AM
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in t... 11 February 2022 5:06 PM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Dozens killed in Tropical Storm Ana as southern Africa braces for more wild weather

Dozens killed in Tropical Storm Ana as southern Africa braces for more wild weather

28 January 2022 4:05 PM

Guest: Prof. Anthony Turton


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish wish Marc Lottering

11 February 2022 6:10 PM

Guest: Marc Lottering 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire

11 February 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money

11 February 2022 5:30 PM

Guest: Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry

11 February 2022 5:09 PM

Guest: Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2022 promise- water security

11 February 2022 4:33 PM

Guest: Senzo Mchunu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much?

11 February 2022 4:23 PM

Guest: Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science

11 February 2022 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant

11 February 2022 3:37 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa resorts to beefing up his office as a way to work around his ineffectual cabinet

11 February 2022 3:29 PM

Guest: Sam Mkokeli 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Law to reserve some jobs for South Africans or do we need the existing laws to work better

11 February 2022 3:22 PM

Guest: Jaundré Kruger,  National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'

Local

Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Khehla Sithole commends police for swift arrest of suspects in Ndima murder

12 February 2022 1:20 PM

Radio is thriving in South Africa: 80% are tuning in

12 February 2022 12:25 PM

Eastern Cape police arrest man found with mandrax tablets worth R40,000

12 February 2022 12:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA