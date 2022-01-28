Concerns about General Sitole not complying with IPID

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Debt review and Open line
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Refiloe Mochochocko - Listener under debt review
Today at 15:16
Economic Landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duma Gqubule, Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 15:20
PRE SONA : Land and agriculture Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 15:50
EWN: The political landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 16:20
Business sector's economic wish list demands ahead of Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:50
AFCON 2022 experience with Victor Gomez
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Gomez, South African Referee
Today at 17:10
Scene setting Crossing to Clement Manyathela outside the Capet Town City Hall
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clement Manyathela, Host
Today at 17:20
State of security for national key points in SA & safety measures in place ahead of the SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 17:44
Civil society groups on their concerns of the health sector ahead of #SONA22
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sona: 'Ramaphosa must look at SA as part of a continental rail system' Mandy Wiener chats to African Rail Association CEO Malesela Nhlapo reflects on the upcoming state of the nation address. 10 February 2022 1:08 PM
Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 12:44 PM
Unrest report will help security services tackle weaknesses - Mapisa-Nqakula Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula talks about Sona preparations and reflects on the July chaos report. 10 February 2022 10:36 AM
View all Local
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2022 7:11 PM
I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip Mandy Wiener interviews the latest high-profile political figure to join Herman Mashaba's party. 9 February 2022 1:11 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Nampak, Erik Smuts. 9 February 2022 7:32 PM
The cold war is hotting up February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold War 9 February 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are diffe... 10 February 2022 12:25 PM
'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating' Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik talks about life after infidelity. 9 February 2022 4:52 PM
Looking for ideas for Valentine's Day in Johannesburg? We've got you covered. Did you realise that Valentine's Day is just a few days away? How time flies. 9 February 2022 4:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews "The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World" by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
Concerns about General Sitole not complying with IPID

Concerns about General Sitole not complying with IPID

28 January 2022 5:29 PM

Guests: Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson for SAPU

Eldered De Klerk, policing expert


SONA expectations by AgriSA

9 February 2022 5:59 PM

Guest: Christo Van Der Rheede |  Executive Director  at Agri SA 

Permanent basic income grant: What are the risks that could come with the policy and the sacrifices that are needed if it is to be sustainable

9 February 2022 5:35 PM

Guest: Phelisa Nkomo 

[Feature] Financial Wellness : Questions you should ask your financial advisor

9 February 2022 5:11 PM

Guest: Paul Roelofse 

Tshwane Municipality switching off defaulters

9 February 2022 4:38 PM

Guest: Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor 

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba: Appointment of Athol Trollip as Provincial Chairperson in the Eastern Cape is aimed at helping reclaim and improve the province.

9 February 2022 4:27 PM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka  | Political Analyst  

South Africa's first smartphone factory for sale after being taken over by its funders

9 February 2022 3:33 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx 

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where her perjury case has resumed

9 February 2022 3:27 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

EWN: Tembisa Hospital closed after nurse fatally shot by policeman lover

9 February 2022 3:23 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

 

Interrogating the scarce skills list - Civil Engineers

8 February 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Vishaal Lutchman, CEO of SAICE 

Scarce Skills list

8 February 2022 5:22 PM

Guest: Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb 

Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away

Local

Talking about depression and teen suicide can save a life - SADAG

Local

Unrest report will help security services tackle weaknesses - Mapisa-Nqakula

Local

Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away

10 February 2022 12:44 PM

CGE sends condolences to family of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebo Monene 10 February 2022 12:37 PM

10 February 2022 12:37 PM

Zwelihle residents plan protest march to demand justice for slain Sisipho Mayile 10 February 2022 12:30 PM

10 February 2022 12:30 PM

