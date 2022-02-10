Economic Landscape ahead of SONA

Guest: Duma Gqubule, Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Guest: Julia ChapmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Rosie Birchard, Correspondent for Feature Stories in Brussels to unpack what was said during the EU council on Russia invading Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Pelders Founder of MatrixMenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nhlanhla MabasoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Terry BellLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Guest: Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST